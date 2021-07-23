Carahsoft Hosts Government Customer Experience & Engagement Seminar Virtual Conference on August 4, 2021

Discover the Key to Transforming Customer Experience and Citizen Engagement



RESTON, Va., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be hosting this year's Customer Experience & Engagement Seminar on Wednesday, August 4. This virtual seminar will discuss how agencies can transform customer experience (CX) and satisfaction and increase constituent engagement across Federal, State, and Local Government agencies by improving outreach and engagement efforts, modernizing websites and accessibility, and digitizing services.

This event will feature industry leaders and government executives who will:

Examine CX, constituent engagement, and customer services across Federal, State, and Local Governments

Explore governments' progress towards improved outreach and engagement, website modernization, and digitization of services and the next steps towards further progress

Discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on government CX and address areas for improvement

Delve into heightened priorities and key Federal legislation such as OMB's Section 280, 21st Century IDEA, and similar initiatives across State and Local Governments

WHO:

The event includes several panel discussions with government and industry participants, including:

Debbie Brannan, Area County Manager, Cabarrus County, NC

Peter Breil, Director of Citizen Service and Response, City of Richmond VA

Abena Apu Buckley, Customer Experience Officer, FPAC Business Center's Customer Experience Division, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Kevin Gray, Chief Information Officer, City of Burbank, CA

Lashonda Hodge, Managing Director, Customer Experience and Contact Center, GSA

Kim Ickowski, Customer Experience Specialist, FPAC Business Center's Customer Experience Division (CXD), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Jonathan Xavier Oxovek, Chief Operating Officer, Virginia Information Technology Agency

Craig Abod, President, Carahsoft Technology Corp.

Jonathan Benett, Technical Director, Digital Government Solutions, Adobe Systems Federal

Ben Cathers, Government Principal Solutions Consultant, Hootsuite

Kevin Cochrane, SVP, Product Marketing, Acquia

Jeff Delong, Principal Solutions Architect, ForgeRock

Michael Jackson, AVP, Global Head of Industries, Worldwide Public Sector | Healthcare | Life Sciences, DocuSign

Chris Radich, RVP, Public Sector Digital Strategy, Salesforce

Ryan Schaller, Senior CIAM Specialist, Okta

Jarrod Scott, Tableau

Steve Witt, Director, Public Sector, Nintex

Juliana Slye, Chief Executive Officer, Government Business Results

This year's event is sponsored by the following industry partners. Attendees are encouraged to learn more about each of these solution providers by visiting their virtual booths for access to relevant resources, to get your questions answered via live chat with company representatives, or to learn about procurement of solutions through our reseller partners.

Accela

Acquia

Adobe

DocuSign

ForgeRock

Granicus

Hootsuite

Liferay New Relic

Nintex

Okta

Salesforce

S-docs

Skedulo

Tableau

WHEN:

10:30am - 2:30pm ET; 7:30am - 11:30am PT

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

WHERE:

Online

REGISTER:

The event agenda and registration are available on the Customer Experience & Engagement Seminar website. This event is complimentary for all government attendees. Contact Stephanie Pham at (571) 662-3073 or CXmarketing@carahsoft.com for more information.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com



