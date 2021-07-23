Brompton Funds Declare Distributions

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:CIQ, FFI.UN, SSF.UN, DGS, GDV, LBS, LCS, LCS.PR.A, PWI, SBC)) – Brompton Funds announces distributions as follows for the following funds:



Ticker Amount Per Unit Canadian High Income Equity Fund ("CIQ") CIQ.UN $ 0.04 Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred Income Fund ("FFI") FFI.UN $ 0.07 Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund ("SSF") (Class A unit) SSF.UN $ 0.04

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date July 30, 2021 August 16, 2021 August 31, 2021 September 15, 2021 September 30, 2021 October 15, 2021

Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund announces a distribution in the amount of US$0.04 per Class U Unit for the above noted record and payment dates.

Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund announces distributions in the amount of Cdn$0.045 per Class C Unit and Class F Unit for the above noted record and payment dates.

Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on August 16, 2021 to class A shareholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2021 for each of the following funds:

Ticker Amount Per Share Dividend Growth Split Corp. ("DGS") DGS $ 0.10 Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. ("GDV") GDV $ 0.10 Life & Banc Split Corp. ("LBS") LBS $ 0.10 Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. ("LCS") LCS $ 0.075 Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. ("PWI") PWI $ 0.06667 Brompton Split Banc Corp. ("SBC") SBC $ 0.10

Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on August 16, 2021 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2021 for the following fund:

Ticker Amount Per Share Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. LCS.PR.A $ 0.15625

Unitholders of CIQ, FFI, class A and class U unitholders of SSF and class A shareholders of DGS, GDV, LBS, LCS, PWI and SBC are reminded that these funds offer distribution reinvestment plans ("DRIP") which provide holders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Holders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

