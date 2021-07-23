 Skip to main content

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 30, 2021

Globe Newswire  
July 23, 2021 11:30am   Comments
Share:

GREENWICH, Conn., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) (NASDAQ:OXLCM) (NASDAQ:OXLCP) (NASDAQ:OXLCL) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first fiscal quarter earnings on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll free dial-in number is 1-844-792-3730. There will be a recorded replay of the call available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-877-344-7529. The replay pass-code number is 10159101.    

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280


Thank You

