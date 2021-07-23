Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

MONACO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Partners' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company will report results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Partners Q2 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1.877.876.9174

International Dial In: +1.785.424.1669

Conference ID: NMMQ221

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1. 888.566.0154

International Replay Dial In: +1. 402.220.9182

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Partners website, www.navios-mlp.com, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Partners (NYSE:NMM) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates dry cargo vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

+1.212.906.8645

Investors@navios-mlp.com

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc.

+1.212.661.7566

naviospartners@capitallink.com



