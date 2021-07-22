 Skip to main content

Cenovus to hold Q2 conference call and webcast on July 29

Globe Newswire  
July 22, 2021 6:31pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) will release its 2021 second quarter results on Thursday, July 29. The news release will provide consolidated second quarter operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available that day on Cenovus's website.

Conference call: 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET)
To listen live: 888-390-0605 (North America toll-free) or 416-764-8609.
Access the live audio webcast here.
 

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Cenovus contacts:

Investors Media
Investor Relations general line
 Media Relations general line
403-766-7711 403-766-7751

 


