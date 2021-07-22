 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Key Tronic Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Reporting Date

Globe Newswire  
July 22, 2021 5:47pm   Comments
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the fourth quarter and year end of fiscal 2021 after market close on August 10, 2021.

Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on August 10, 2021. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under "Investor Relations" or by calling 800-367-2403 or +1-334-777-6978 (Access Code: 6622202). A replay will be available by calling 888-203-1112 or +1-719-457-0820 (Access Code: 6622202).

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

CONTACTS: Brett Larsen   Michael Newman
  Chief Financial Officer   Investor Relations
  Key Tronic Corporation   StreetConnect
  (509) 927-5500   (206) 729-3625

                                    

 


