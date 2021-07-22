PSI Acquires ProSphere to Enhance its Position as a Health IT Leader

ARLINGTON, Va., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI) announced today that it has acquired ProSphere Tek, Inc. (ProSphere), a market-leading technology integrator delivering digital modernization services and technical solutions to federal government customers. This acquisition expands PSI's current contract and customer portfolio, adds critical capabilities in cyber security and health IT operations with their expertise in network/cloud operations and large-scale customer service centers, and strengthens the company's commitment to the military community, including the nation's Veterans.



Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, ProSphere was founded in 2006 and is known for its ability to help its federal government customers design and maintain their mission-critical systems, support datacenter operations, and migrate business services to public clouds. ProSphere has a strong culture of investing in its employees and is committed to serving its communities, its families, our Veterans, and their families.

"We are proud to welcome ProSphere into the PSI family," said Terry Lin, CEO of PSI. "This acquisition is a win-win for both companies, which share a similar corporate culture including a deep commitment to our customers, employees, community, and the Nation's veterans. This is an important building block to both organizations, offering access to strategic customers and contract vehicles as we continue to deliver digital transformation that improves the delivery of healthcare, and maintain a top-notch, engaged workplace for our employees."

About Planned Systems International, Inc.

Founded in 1988, PSI is a CMMI 2.1 Maturity Level 3-appraised, ISO® 9001:2015, ISO® 20000-1:2018, ISO® 27001:2013, and ISO® 14001:2015-certified enterprise IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Health Solutions, IT and Consulting Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Defense and National Security Solutions. PSI has a stellar record of past performance and award-winning experience, and our core capabilities include: System Integration & Modernization; Cyber Security & IA; DevSecOps; Environmental Remediation; Data Analytics; Clinical Support & Human Performance; Cloud Advisory Services; Modeling & Simulation; Enterprise Testing & IV&V; IC/C4ISR; and NextGen Technologies.

PSI has earned a reputation for applying the state-of-the-art technologies and the industry's most successful methodologies to support business solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other Government clients.

For more information on PSI, visit www.plan-sys.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About ProSphere Tek, Inc.

ProSphere is a market-leading, mid-tier technology integrator that delivers digital modernization services and technical solutions. ProSphere was appraised at CMMI Level 3 for Services and Development and holds ISO 9001:2015, 20000-1:2011, and 27001:2013 certifications. ProSphere is a prime contractor on a variety of contract vehicles, including Department of Veterans Affairs Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology-Next Generation, GSA Schedule IT-70, GSA Professional Services Schedule, NIH CIO-SP3, and Army RS3.

For more information about working with ProSphere, please contact us at bd@prosphere.com or visit our website at www.prosphere.com.

Contact: Christina Colbert

ccolbert@plan-sys.com

Planned Systems International, Inc.

410.964.8000



