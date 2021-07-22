Intrommune Therapeutics Presents at Next Generation Food Allergy Drug Summit

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics, a New York-based clinical stage biotechnology company developing a patient-friendly treatment platform for peanut and other food allergies, is participating in the Next Generation Food Allergy Drug Summit. This annual event takes place July 20-22, 2021. William Reisacher, MD and Abhit Singh, MD are participating in the event for Intrommune.



William Reisacher, MD, Professor of Otolaryngology and the Director of Allergy Services within the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Weill Cornell Medicine/New York-Presbyterian Hospital, presented the following talk at the conference, "Food 101: Why the Oral Cavity is the Best Classroom for Educating the Immune System." Dr. Reisacher is also the inventor of oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) and is a Senior Scientific Advisor to Intrommune Therapeutics.

"We consider oral mucosal immunotherapy a super-strategy for the management of food allergies," said Dr. Reisacher. "A toothpaste-based modality delivers allergens to the majority of the oral cavity surface area without the risk of significant ingestion of peanut protein. This optimizes both safety and efficacy, expanding on the successful peanut desensitization proven to occur when liquid peanut protein is repeatedly placed under the tongue, and provides more options for younger children."

Abhit Singh, MD, VP, Medical Affairs, Intrommune, presented a talk entitled, "Highlighting the Regulatory Pathway & Timelines: Working Towards an IND." Dr. Singh worked on Intrommune's successful 2020 INT-301 IND submission to the FDA. INT301 is a first-in-class formulation designed to desensitize an individual with peanut allergy using a toothpaste delivery system, ideally protecting them in the event of accidental peanut exposure.

"We are very excited about the currently enrolling phase 1B trial of INT301, and we hope to escalate our development program based on results of this study," said Dr. Singh. "The successful development of INT301 will demonstrate that food allergy immunotherapy can be accurately and effectively dispensed in order to ensure comprehensive patient-safety."

Intrommune is actively enrolling patients in its phase1B clinical trial. More information about this trial can be found here: https://www.circuitclinical.com/trial-details/circuit-wny/138.

About Peanut and Other Food Allergies

Food allergies affect more than 220 million people, including approximately 32 million people in the U.S. Management of food allergies currently focuses on avoidance of exposure to triggering foods, though often such foods, including peanuts, are common ingredients in food products and therefore difficult to avoid. Many people with peanut allergy are accidentally exposed and experience potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, each year. Unfortunately, food allergy remains an area of tremendous unmet medical need.

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy™

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a specially formulated toothpaste to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient's immune system to gradually "desensitize" the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT promises advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery, simplified administration, and support of reliable, long-term adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the greater than 220 million people, including 32 million people in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune's lead product, INT301, has entered phase 1 clinical trials and is expected to be a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.

