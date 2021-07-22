Proactive headlines including Boosh Plant-Based Brands, Altiplano Metals, Todos Medical and NEO Battery Materials
New York , July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- ESE Entertainment sees its 2Q revenue climb 350% as recent acquisitions begin to pay off click here
- Viscount Mining Corp encouraged by potential for widespread silver mineralization at Passiflora target on its Silver Cliff property click here
- KWESST Micro Systems will expand team with the addition of new hire click here
- Co-Diagnostics strengthens intellectual property portfolio with South Korean patent award for its CoPrimer technology click here
- Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc expands product line to include refrigerated offerings click here
- VR Resources Ltd. set to mobilize next month for follow-up drill program at Hecla-Kilmer property, Ontario click here
- Altiplano Metals Inc initiates advance on Hugo Decline to 360-meter level at Farellon mine in Chile click here
- Newrange Gold Corp says it is encouraged by recent results from its Pamlico gold project in Nevada as it waits to start drilling again in Ontario click here
- Tetra Bio-Pharma welcomes Christine Caron as a patient partner in its sepsis research click here
- Todos Medical Ltd receives new FDA Certificate of Free Sale for its Tollovid Daily immune system support click here
- BetterLife Pharma Inc secures Mitacs Accelerate funding to research its chronic anxiety and depression candidate click here
- NEO Battery Materials Ltd pens an additional licensing agreement with South Korean University Industry Foundation click here
- Great Panther Mining reveals new drill results from Urucum North deposit that could add near-term gold production at Tucano mine click here
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals upsizes bought deal offering of stock to $15M due to strong demand click here
- Versus Systems partners with Military Bowl Foundation to provide interactive fan experiences click here
- Marble Financial surpasses 20,000 member milestone on the MyMarble financial wellness platform click here
- Major Precious Metals closes final tranche of its C$10M placing to advance Skaergaard drill program click here
- Psyched Wellness Ltd completes largest AME-1 extraction to date to support preclinical studies on Amanita-derived products click here
- Ketamine One Capital Limited says its IRP clinic using NeuroCatch Platform to measure brain function in injured veterans click here
- Else Nutrition Inc to make a strong push into Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama through Rouses Markets click here
- Group Eleven Resources kicks of maiden drill program at Zones 3 and 4 at Carrickittle zinc prospect in Ireland click here
- Vox Royalty (TSXV:VOX) Corp updates on more recent news from royalty partners, which should unlock value click here
- Plurilock Security Inc awarded US$217,000 purchase order from a California state retirement fund manager click here
- First Cobalt Corp recovers nickel, copper and lithium from battery recycling test work click here
- BioVaxys receives FDA guidance for it to prepare Investigational New Drug application for clinical trials of CoviDTH click here
- VolitionRx says Nu.Q NETs assay shows promising results in coronavirus risk stratification click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works poised to start drilling at the Graal-Nourricier - Lac Suzanne property in Quebec click here
