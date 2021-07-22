White Metal Samples 35.2% Cu and 548 g/t Ag in Rock Grab Samples from the Prospective Okangura Area Southwest of the Okohongo Copper-Silver Deposit, Namibia

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV:WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTC:TNMLF) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding its exploration program north and south along strike from the Okohongo copper-silver Deposit (see Company news release dated 29 June 2021).



The Company is continuing its prospecting, geological mapping, grab sampling, and surface trenching and sampling programs along the prospective +7 km sedimentary-hosted copper horizon, which extends northward from the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit (the "Okohongo Area"), and an examination of previously identified showings and occurrences up to 14 km south of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit. The target prospective horizon, colloquially known as the "Okohongo Horizon", occurs within the Lower Omao Formation (limestone, siltstone, dolomite), which is stratigraphically above the Nosib Group (sandstone, shale, conglomerate).

Michael Stares, President & CEO of White Metal, stated, "These results continue to impress, delivering very high copper and silver concentrations north and south of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit. Clearly, there is significant opportunity to expand the current deposit along strike, which at this stage of exploration shows potential along a prospective horizon of more than 20 kilometres. Although White Metal remains focussed on progressing its flagship project, the Tower Stock Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, the Company will continue to advance the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project as one of our primary assets."

A total of 37 rock grab samples were collected from target areas within north and south of the Okohongo Area during the most recent geological mapping and prospecting (Table 1). The Epunguwe and Epunguwe South Target Area ("Epunguwe") is located about 4.3 km north of the Okohongo and covers a minimum strike length of 300 metres. The Okohongo West, Northeast, North and Okohongo samples are from the areas immediately around and within the Okohongo Area. The Okangura North, Okangura, and Okangura South area is located about 2.1 km southwest of the Okohongo and covers a minimum strike length of about 1 kilometre. The Okahwa area is located about 14 km south of Okohongo and covers a minimum strike length of about 250 metres.

Table 1. Rock grab samples collected from the areas north and south of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit.

Sample UTMX UTMY Location Description Cu (ppm) Cu (%) Ag (ppm) Pb (ppm) U4988 376804 7946562 Epunguwe Shale 170 0.02 1 50 U4989 376819 7946511 Epunguwe Qtz vein 4170 0.42 <1 <20 U4990 376815 7946514 Epunguwe Qtz vein 1460 0.15 <1 20 U4991 377325 7945441 Epunguwe Dolomite 30 0.00 <1 30 U4992 377250 7945476 Epunguwe S Dolomite 20 0.00 <1 <20 U4993 377250 7945476 Epunguwe S Dolomite 60 0.01 <1 40 U4994 377253 7945477 Epunguwe S Dolomite 10 0.00 <1 <20 U4995 377253 7945477 Epunguwe S Dolomite 20 0.00 <1 <20 U5000 378393 7945149 Epunguwe S Pyritic Shale 240 0.02 1 <20 X6901 377740 7941537 Okohongo W Shale 33100 3.31 4 20 X6902 377818 7941089 Okohongo W Dolomite 9100 0.91 38 <20 X6914 378234 7941950 Okohongo NE Dolomite 62000 6.20 <1 22500 X6915 378234 7941950 Okohongo NE Qtz vein 20000 2.00 1 10100 X6916 378234 7941950 Okohongo NE Dolomite 225000 22.50 <1 7630 X6917 377992 7941700 Okohongo Shale 107500 10.75 55 460 X6918 377992 7941700 Okohongo Shale 65600 6.56 133 540 U4996 378155 7942415 Okohongo N Qtz vein 140000 14.00 463 370 U4997 378154 7942404 Okohongo N Omivero shale 30000 3.00 105 70 U4998 378267 7942442 Okohongo N Shale/

Dolomite 113500 11.35 520 380 U4999 378267 7942442 Okohongo N Shale 74000 7.40 833 150 X6903 376458 7938844 Okangura N Dolomite/

Sandstone 307000 30.70 1 260 X6904 376762 7938400 Okangura Shale 49100 4.91 <1 20 X6905 376759 7938385 Okangura Shale 51900 5.19 <1 220 X6906 376761 7938403 Okangura shale 47700 4.77 <1 30 X6907 376756 7938397 Okangura Shale 53000 5.30 1 20 X6908 376759 7938401 Okangura Shale 44300 4.43 <1 240 X6909 376769 7938384 Okangura Dioptase 237000 23.70 131 850 X6910 376677 7937721 Okangura S Quartzite 327000 32.70 92 90 X6911 376677 7937721 Okangura S Quartzite 352000 35.20 548 80 X6912 382572 7927642 Okahwa Quartzite 12800 1.28 17 20 X6913 382565 7927639 Okahwa Quartzite 13200 1.32 13 20 X6920 382753 7927781 Okahwa Qtz vein 8180 0.82 40 1440 X6921 382753 7927781 Okahwa Shale 15800 1.58 8 60 X6922 382753 7927781 Okahwa Gossan 65800 6.58 10 1640 X6923 382753 7927781 Okahwa Dolomite 14200 1.42 105 1060 X6924 382753 7927781 Okahwa Shale 14200 1.42 17 60 X6925 382753 7927781 Okahwa Shale 16400 1.64 8 40

*WGS84 Z33S

The Company also completed 10 approximately east-west and northeast-trending trenches (EPT001 to EPT010) targeting the contact horizon between the Lower Omao Formation (east) and Nosib Group (west), exposing sediment-hosted copper mineralization in five of the 10 trenches. A total of 28 composite rock grab samples from the five trenches that showed prominent copper mineralization were submitted for analysis. Results are shown in Table 2.

Table 2. Composite rock grab samples collected from five trenches in the Epunguwe Target Area.

Sample Trench From (m) To (m) Int (m) Description Cu

(ppm) Cu

(%) Ag

(ppm) Pb

(ppm) X6926 EPT001 0 2 2 - 6960 0.70 6 160 X6927 EPT001 2 4 2 Dolomite 153000 15.30 17 1610 X6928 EPT001 4 6 2 Quartzite 8450 0.85 5 190 X6929 EPT001 6 9 3 Sandstone 22600 2.26 11 110 X6930 EPT001 9 12 3 Quartzite 15200 1.52 8 70 X6931 EPT001 12 15 3 Quartzite 9490 0.95 17 40 X6932 EPT001 15 18 3 Quartzite 10800 1.08 3 40 X6933 EPT001 30 33 3 Dolomite 5810 0.58 11 290 X6934 EPT001 33 36 3 Dolomite 15000 1.50 91 1720 X6935 EPT001 36 37 1 Dolomite 1950 0.20 11 110 X6936 EPT001 37 39 2 Dolomite 11500 1.15 13 30 X6937 EPT001 39 41 2 Dolomite 35700 3.57 170 80 X6938 EPT002 0 1 1 Dolomite 2280 0.23 1 80 X6939 EPT003 9 10 1 Qtz Vein 460 0.05 1 260 X6940 EPT003 15 18 3 Dolomite 3160 0.32 <1 370 X6941 EPT003 18 21 3 Dolomite 2390 0.24 <1 790 X6942 EPT003 21 24 3 Dolomite 3620 0.36 <1 1440 X6943 EPT003 24 27 3 Dolomite 3860 0.39 1 420 X6944 EPT003 27 30 3 Dolomite 16300 1.63 1 1380 X6945 EPT003 44 46 2 Sandstone 22800 2.28 82 1990 X6946 EPT003 46 48 2 Sandstone 25600 2.56 9 1430 X6947 EPT003 48 50 2 Sandstone 31300 3.13 89 2380 X6948 EPT004 30 31 1 Dolomite 6020 0.60 <1 120 X6949 EPT004 31 32 1 Qtz Vein 54300 5.43 1 30 X6950 EPT004 47 48 1 Sandstone 470 0.05 <1 80 X6952 EPT010 20 23 3 Shale 400 0.04 <1 <20 X6953 EPT010 23 26 3 Shale 30 0.00 <1 <20 X6954 EPT010 26 29 3 Shale 110 0.01 <1 <20

*WGS84 Z33S

The Company will continue to explore the Project area with further prospecting, geological mapping, sampling and trenching, looking toward developing future drill targets along the prospective copper horizon. To the Company's knowledge, no work has been completed in any areas outside of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit since 2012.

Figure 1: Recent copper assay results from grab samples is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fe10f36-02ea-4246-a5de-cec89e921d77

A more detailed description of the new areas of copper exploration can be viewed on the Company's website (https://www.whitemetalres.com/taranis-okohongo-cu-ag.html).

A qualified person has not done sufficient enough work to verify the historical assay results and technical information reported herein. Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted across the Property.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the NI 43-101.

About White Metal Resources Corp:

White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and southern Africa. The company's two key properties are the Flagship Tower Stock Gold Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada and the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project in Namibia, Africa. For more information about the Company please visit www.whitemetalres.com .

