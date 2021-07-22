Proactive news headlines including Valor Resources, Blackstone Minerals, Core Lithium and Silver Mines

Sydney, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Valor Resources Ltd's (ASX:VAL) airborne magnetic and very low frequency electromagnetic (VLF-EM) geophysical survey have confirmed the potential for uranium at its Hook Lake Project in Athabasca Basin, Canada. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX) (OTC:BLSTF) (FRA:B9S) has produced the first batch of battery-grade Nickel:Cobalt:Manganese 811 (NCM811) precursor sample, as it aims to provide batteries for Asia's growing lithium-ion battery industry. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) (OTC:CXOXF) is set to receive A$6 million in Australian Government funding under the national, billion-dollar Modern Manufacturing Initiative. Click here

Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) (OTC:SLVMF) (FRA:SWQ) is well placed to fund its aggressive drill program across the substantial Bowdens Silver tenement portfolio in New South Wales, with a cash balance at the end of June recording $31.4 million. Click here

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has completed the first tranche of its $9.75 million capital raising initiative that has been strongly supported, including by major and long-term shareholders. Click here﻿

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) is trading higher after securing a $3.69 million matched funding Federal Government grant to help design, build and operate an Australian vanadium battery electrolyte plant. Click here

Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has intersected encouraging nickel sulphide assay results from its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Hilditch West target in Western Australia. Click here

Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK) (OTC:ALKEF) (FRA:AK7) shares gained nearly 62% in the June quarter, as the company beat its own gold production forecasts. Click here

King River Resources Ltd (ASX:KRR) has achieved a key milestone in its specialty metals strategy by producing a high purity titanium dioxide product assaying 99.73% during ongoing testing. Click here

Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) has hedged around 45% of its planned iron ore production at $230.30 per dry metric tonne over a 12-month period. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) is all but set to kick off new rounds of drilling at its flagship Fraser Range nickel-copper-cobalt and Norseman nickel-cobalt-palladium projects in Western Australia. Click here

Tyranna Resources Ltd (ASX:TYX) (FRA:IRN) is on track for its next phase of exploration at the Weebo Gold Project north of Leonora in Western Australia.after identifying targets during field and desktop work. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has increased its holding within the world-class Anadarko oil & gas basin in Oklahoma, USA, with an acreage acquisition. Click here

