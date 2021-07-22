Specialty Capsules Market Research Report 2021-2028 | Global Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape

Pune, India, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability towards chronic diseases areboosting the global specialty capsules market says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled " Specialty Capsules Market Size ", Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Hard Capsules, Softgel Capsules), By Application (Dietary supplements, Cosmetics, Lifestyle Products), By End User (Pharmaceutical companies, Nutraceutical companies, Cosmetics companies, Research institutions and organization,Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026." The report offers comprehensive market overview, covering the most significant trends prevalent in the global market. It presents insights into the key growth drivers and restraints influencing the specialty capcules market growth trajectory

As per Fortune Business Insights, pharmaceutical companies segment is likely to emerge as the leading segment in the market in terms of end user. It is also anticipated to remain dominant through the course of the forecast period. This is owing to the high demand for drugs to prevent or treat various diseasess.





Growth of Pharmaceutical Department Worldwide to Drive Market

The surge in geriatric population and their vulnerability towards various acute, infectious, and chronic diseases are boosting the global empty capsule market. Such diseases require timely medication in the form of capsules and pills for recovery, and this acts as a major growth driver for the capsules market. Besides this, the expansion of the of the pharmaceutical industries worldwide is also anticipated to help earn higher specialty capsules market revenue in the years to come.

On the flip side, the specialty capsules market growth may face rough waters on account of of high cost of raw material used for making capsules and the cost associated with the production of tablet. Besides this, some dietary restrictions and cultural practices in some geographies may restrict its growth in the market during the forecast period.





The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Market:

Presence of Better Medical Aid to Help Market Expand in North America

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global specialty capsules market to be dominated by North America owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Besides this, the early adoption of technological advancements in medical technology will help the market generate higher revenues in North America. Moreover, the demand for preventive care by medical treatment examinations and high investments in research and development are propelling the specialty capsules market growth in the region. This, coupled with the presence of established healthcare and diagnostics systems, is anticipated to boost the market for empty capsules in North America market.

In addition to this, the Asia Pacific specialty capsule market is anticipated to witness high growthin the forecast period. This is because of the surge in incidence of infectious diseases, along with the presence of a large patient pool.

Product Launches to Help Market Vendors Expand Business

Market vendors are investing increasingly in research and development activities to develop better quality capsules for treating pulmonary diseases, and other such diseases. For instance, Capsugel Zephyr, a new dry-powder inhalation capsule, was launched by Lonza in May 2019, to help heal pulmonary diseases. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the global specialty capsule market in the forecast period.





