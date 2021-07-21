 Skip to main content

Havertys To Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on July 28

Globe Newswire  
July 21, 2021 7:11pm   Comments
ATLANTA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, after the market closes. The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live audiocast of the conference call at its website, havertys.com. A replay will be available at the website or via telephone at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET through Saturday, August 7, 2021. The number to access the telephone playback is 1-888-203-1112 (access code: 5638660).

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com

Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys


