Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CVA, GPX, PVAC, and RBNC

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Covanta Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CVA to EQT Infrastructure for $20.25 in cash per share of CVA owned.

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GPX to Learning Technologies Group for $20.85 in cash per share of GPX owned.

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of LONE and PVAC.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RBNC to United Community Banks, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RBNC shareholders will receive 0.9824 shares of United Community Banks stock for each share of RBNC owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

