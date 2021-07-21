Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of HBMD, FIVN, RTPY, and RPAI

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqCM: HBMD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HBMD to F.N.B. Corporation. HBMD shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.8 shares of FNB common stock per share of HBMD owned.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the acquisition of FIVN by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement FIVN shareholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom stock for each share of FIVN owned.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of RTPY with Aurora Innovation.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of RPAI with Kite Realty Group Trust. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RPAI shareholders will receive 0.6230 shares of Kite Realty for each share of RPAI owned.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com



