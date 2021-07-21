CRN® Recognizes Karamba Security on its 2021 Emerging Vendors List

HOD HASHARON, Israel, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karamba Security , a leader in seamless protection of IoT devices and edge systems, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Karamba Security to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list honors new and up-and-coming technology vendors that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel. Organizations featured on the list—all six years old or younger—are selected across eight different categories: cloud, data center, security, big data, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), storage and networking/unified communications.



Karamba Security was recognized by CRN for its security solutions that automatically integrate into connected systems' software and continuously check its runtime integrity. When a deviation from the system's factory settings is detected, the system blocks it automatically; preventing zero-day and n-day cyberattacks with negligible performance impact, and no change to existing R&D processes.

"As connected systems progress, so does the risk of cyberattacks, and Karamba Security provides industry-leading embedded cybersecurity solutions for these systems," said Ami Dotan, CEO and co-founder of Karamba Security. "Karamba is committed to seamless security for IoT and edge devices and we are honored to be acknowledged by CRN in this prestigious list among so many impressive vendors."

"The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource."

Karamba has achieved significant market traction with more than 12M devices protected in 18 months of sales. Marquee customers include Samsung SDS, Hitachi, Stanley, Solar Edge, AP Systems, Denso, Alpine, Aptiv and multinational automobile manufacturers.

The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors . Karamba Security was also honored by JMP Securities for the second consecutive year in its 2021 Elite 80 list of the hottest privately held cybersecurity and IT infrastructure companies.

