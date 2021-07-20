Patria Announces Second Quarter 2021 Investor Call

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria (NASDAQ:PAX) announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday, August 19, 2021, and host a conference call via public webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.



To register, please use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/66bsf8ek

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria's website at https://ir.patria.com/.

Patria distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in firm updates can sign up to receive Patria press releases via email at https://ir.patria.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

About Patria

Patria is a leading investment firm in Latin America's growing private markets, with over 30 years of history and combined assets under management in excess of US$ 14 billion. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities that allow for portfolio diversification through its flagship Private Equity and Infrastructure products, as well as its Country-specific products including Real Estate, Credit and Listed Equities. Patria employs 169 people in 10 offices across four continents. Through its investments Patria seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for the society. Further information is available at https://www.patria.com/.

Contact

Josh Wood

t +1 917 769 1611

josh.wood@patria.com

Andre Medina

t +1 345 640 4904

andre.medina@patria.com



