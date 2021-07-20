 Skip to main content

Carriage Services Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Globe Newswire  
July 20, 2021 4:25pm   Comments
HOUSTON, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) today announced plans to release 2021 second quarter results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. central time.

What: Carriage Services Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – 9:30 a.m. central time
How: Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 1780007) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

An audio archive of the call will be available either by phone until August 2, 2021 by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 (conference ID 1780007) or on the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 171 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 12 states.

For more information, please contact Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
