Vector Solutions Announces Acquisition of EVERFI's Higher Education and Campus Prevention Network Business

TAMPA, FL & WASHINGTON, D.C., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of industry-focused software solutions for training, risk management, safety, and prevention, today announced that it has acquired EVERFI's higher education business for $100 million. This segment of EVERFI's business includes its highly-regarded online training catalog for colleges and universities and the Campus Prevention Network (CPN). The addition of EVERFI's higher education business to the Vector Solutions family brings together two long-time leaders in higher education training, prevention, and compliance, with years of commitment and passion for student success and campus safety.

Founded in 2008, EVERFI is an education technology company driving social change through education to address the most challenging issues facing society. The Company's higher education solutions power compliance and prevention strategies for over 1,000 of the nation's most widely recognized and prestigious names in post-secondary education. EVERFI's CPN training catalog includes more than 50 titles for college and university students, faculty, and staff on alcohol and substance abuse prevention, sexual assault prevention, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and mental health and well-being. EVERFI's higher education programs have been accessed by more than 20 million learners in efforts to build healthy and safe communities for all. Its flagship course within the higher education community is its notable AlcoholEdu for College which has reached more than 10 million college students nationwide to date, the single most widely accessed online course in the country. The Company's higher education solutions offer real-time data and powerful analytics, peer, national, and custom benchmarks, and comprehensive strategy assessments. Its research-backed education framework and extensive thought leadership and expertise, not only ensures compliance, but also drives positive student and institutional outcomes.

"Both Vector Solutions and EVERFI have a long history of serving the higher education market and share a commitment to bring high-quality training programs proven to help make institutions of higher education safer, smarter and better," said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. "The addition of EVERFI's higher education business to the Vector family solidifies that commitment to institutional students, faculty, and staff by expanding the products and capabilities available to them so that they can prevent incidents, make campuses more inclusive, and safeguard lives."

"We are delighted that our Campus Prevention Network and higher education business are joining the Vector Solutions family," said EVERFI CEO and Founder, Tom Davidson. "The impact of the combined business means that we can ensure even more campus communities are healthy and safe. Together, we establish the definitive higher education market leader, delivering best-in-class data-driven digital programs for students, faculty, and staff nationwide."

EVERFI will continue to focus and grow its business operations based on its 13 year-old founding mission of delivering the Missing Learning Layer globally. The Company will leverage its data-driven Impact-as-a-ServiceTM software platform to deploy critical skills education to learners in K-12, consumer, and employee environments. EVERFI's customers represent some of the most recognized global brands aligned in reaching learners with life's most important skills including: financial capability, health care literacy, college and career readiness, and mental health, among many other life-enhancing skills. The Company expects to reach more than 7.5 million learners in the coming year.

With the addition of EVERFI's higher education business, Vector will now serve 2,200 customers in higher education and approximately 50 percent of all degree-granting colleges and universities. EVERFI's higher education business will roll into Vector's education-focused business unit, which serves both the higher education and K-12 markets through Vector's campus solution suite, which features a variety of eLearning, performance support, and risk management solutions like Vector LiveSafe. Clients can expect to receive the same level of outstanding products, innovation, and customer service to which they have been accustomed.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect information and technology, its unique product set includes training management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management, and more. Its extensive online and mobile training library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, and public safety industries. Reaching approximately 22 million users and more than 21 thousand clients worldwide, Vector's mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About EVERFI

EVERFI is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI's Impact-as-a-Service TM solution and digital educational content have reached more than 41 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, as well as Advance, Rethink Education, Rethink Impact, The Rise Fund, and TPG Growth. To learn more about EVERFI and how you can #answerthecall please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.

