Seventh Generation Appoints Alison Whritenour as Chief Executive Officer

BURLINGTON, Vt., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seventh Generation, a leading household and personal care products company and pioneer in the environmentally conscious products space, today announced it has named Alison Whritenour to serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Whritenour represents the next chapter of leadership that will continue to accelerate business growth while working toward the company's mission to make the world a healthy, sustainable and equitable place for the next seven generations.



During her nine years on the Seventh Generation business, Whritenour has held many roles across brand marketing, innovation and customer development, most recently serving as Head of Sales where she fueled growth trajectory while building a strong culture and sense of community. As CEO, Whritenour will be charged with accelerating Seventh Generation's growth trajectory, while staying true to its mission and values.

"From day one at Seventh Generation, I've been inspired by how our business can be a force for good. For nearly a decade I've had the unique opportunity to experience our business from a number of vantage points, from product innovation to sales, which has given me an incredible understanding of our brand, our business and our consumer," said incoming Seventh Generation CEO Alison Whritenour. "I'm honored to steward the company and its mission as we enter a pivotal time for the homecare category on the heels of the biggest disruption of our category in decades."

Whritenour joined Seventh Generation in 2012 to help challenge the household and personal care products industry to change the way it thinks about product development and sustainability. In her prior role as Head of Sales, Whritenour reported directly into Unilever organization where she had a unique vantage point of the Seventh Generation business through the lens of the broader Unilever portfolio and the role the company plays in accelerating purpose and growth and serving as a beacon for sustainability. Whritenour started her career in advertising before moving into brand marketing at Colgate Palmolive. Whritenour holds an MBA from Fordham University and a BA from Loyola University. She resides in Vermont with her husband and three children.

Former CEO Joey Bergstein will remain a member of the Seventh Generation Social Mission Board, which includes a range of dynamic sustainability leaders who ensure the mission and core values remain at the center of every company action.

Seventh Generation has a history of transforming commerce, championing climate justice and equity, fostering the health of our environment, and inspiring a consumer revolution to nurture the health of the next seven generations. For more information visit www.seventhgeneration.com/insideSVG/mission.

For more than 30 years, it's been Seventh Generation's mission to help you protect your world with our environmentally conscious and effective household products. Our products are solutions for the air, surfaces, fabrics, pets and people within your home -- and for the community and environment outside of it. Seventh Generation offers a full line of laundry, dish and household cleaners, baby products including Free & Clear diapers, training pants and baby wipes, plus recycled paper products and recycled plastic trash bags, personal care products such as deodorant and body wash and period care products including Organic certified tampons. The company derives its name from the Great Law of the Iroquois Confederacy that states, "In our every deliberation, we must consider the impact of our decisions on the next seven generations." For information on Seventh Generation cleaning, paper, baby and feminine personal care products, to find store locations, and explore the company's website visit www.seventhgeneration.com.

