Gotransverse Appoints New COO and CPO, Hires New Directors for Product Management and SaaS Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading global provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced a restructuring of the company's senior management team. Geoff Coleman is moving from Chief Operating Officer to the new role of Chief Product Officer, and Brian Rohde has been promoted from Vice President of Customer Success to COO. Gotransverse also has added Jay Irian as Director of Product Management and Eric McCaw as the new Director of SaaS Operations.



"The market for subscription billing and monetization technology continues to heat up, and this new leadership team gives us a competitive edge as we continue to improve our intelligent billing platform," said James Messer, Founder and CEO of Gotransverse. "The strategic strength of any organization resides in its people, and we have assembled a world-class team who understands billing technology and how to devise solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Jay Irian comes to Gotransverse with a strong background in product management. He previously worked as a Senior Product Manager for General Motors and Dell Computers and held senior management roles with Young & Rubican and Vrbo. Jay has a degree in Information Systems Management from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.

Eric McCaw joins Gotransverse after working for 11 years with National Instruments, where he served as Senior IT Manager for the Cloud and Container Team as well as for Global Web Systems and the Cloud Center of Excellence. Eric also has a strong background in Unix and network administration. He holds a degree in Information Systems Management from the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University.

Geoff Coleman has been with Gotransverse for more than eight years and has more than 20 years of experience in billing technology, with a special focus in the communications industry. Brian Rohde has more than 15 years of experience in Customer Success, Solution Design, Architecture, Business Analysis, and Technical Design. He understands how to translate customer needs into business requirements and applicable system architectures.

