Proactive news headlines including White Rock Minerals, Calima Energy, Skyfii and Latitude Consolidated

- White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTC:WRMCF) has secured additional tenements over historical volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) prospects and an emerging trend of new VMS targets as part of the expansion of its district-scale tenement package at the Red Mountain Project in Alaska. Click here
- Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) believes the Montney Formation in western Canada - in which it has several core assets - could play a leading role in the global energy transition. Click here
- Skyfii Ltd (ASX:SKF) has officially completed the acquisition of CrowdVision, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision and video analytics business. Click here
- Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) (OTC:CXOXF) has signed a two-year power grid connection agreement with Power and Water Corporation (PWC) in the Northern Territory. Click here
- Latitude Consolidated Ltd (ASX:LCD) (FRA:1KX) has confirmed a large mineralised system at the Fairway Trend, which strikes over 5.5 kilometres from Turnberry to St Anne's within the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) is about to begin a nickel exploration diamond drilling program at the Narndee Igneous Complex (NIC) in Western Australia. Click here
- Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) has hit further copper sulphides at the Juruena Project in Brazil and has appointed Dr Marcelo De Carvalho as a new director to oversee the Brazilian operations. Click here
- West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) has secured a crucial approval, establishing its right to mine at the Witwatersrand Basin Gold Project in South Africa. Click here
- Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has released an interim mineral resource estimate for the wholly-owned East Sampson Dam prospect of 264,000 tonnes at 2.5 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold for 21,600 ounces at a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t. Click here
- Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) has appointed Tony Allen to the role of chief financial officer, effective from July 19, coinciding with the company completing companion equity requirements to enable the drawdown of its US$20 million project debt with CRDB. Click here
- Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) managing director Robert Brierley is the latest director to demonstrate his confidence in the company's iron ore production growth plan with the early exercising of options. Click here
- Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has discovered further high-grade gold and copper mineralisation at its 100%-owned Minyari Dome Project. Click here
- Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has diamond drilling underway across five high-grade gold targets at Mulga Bill, within the wider Side Well Project in Western Australia. Click here
