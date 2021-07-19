 Skip to main content

EverCommerce Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call

Globe Newswire  
July 19, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
DENVER, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM), a leading service commerce platform, today announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, August 9, 2021.

In conjunction with this announcement, EverCommerce will host a conference call on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and financial guidance and to provide a business update. To access this call, dial (877) 313-2140 (domestic) or (470) 495-9545 (international). The conference ID number is 1921779. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website (https://investors.evercommerce.com/), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Specializing in Home Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications.

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR, LLC for EverCommerce
Brian Denyeau
(646) 277-1251
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Press Contact:

Brunswick Group
Darren McDermott / Patricia Graue
(917) 345-3621 / (415) 990-8039
evercommerce@brunswickgroup.com


