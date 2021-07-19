 Skip to main content

Quanta to Present at the LifeSci Partners Private Company Summer Symposium

Globe Newswire  
July 19, 2021 4:10pm   Comments
ALCESTER, England and BEVERLY, Mass., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd ("Quanta" or the "Company"), a medical technology leader delivering on its vision for more flexible and accessible dialysis care, today announced that John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium, hosted by LifeSci Partners, on July 21-23, 2021. Please click this link to register for the event.

Presentation Details:

Date: July 22, 2021
Time: 10:30am Eastern Time

About Quanta Dialysis and SC+
Quanta is enabling the future of kidney care, with a mission to bring to market solutions that improve the delivery of dialysis and help people live more freely. Headquartered in the UK and with operations in the US, Quanta is a trans-Atlantic, commercial-stage medical technology innovator.

Quanta's lead product, SC+, is a small and simple, powerful hemodialysis system designed to provide greater freedom and flexibility in the delivery of life sustaining dialysis treatments. In the US, SC+ is FDA cleared for use in acute and chronic care facilities, and in the UK, it is CE marked, where it has been successfully used to treat patients across a range of care settings, from the ICU and the clinic to the home.

The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The simple-to-use and digitally connected design of SC+ is intended to empower more patients to take control of their lives with selfcare and home dialysis. Meanwhile, as a compact, portable and versatile device, SC+ provides flexibility to deliver dialysis across a wide range of use environments and prescriptions.

Learn more at Quantadt.com.

For more information about Quanta, please contact:

Quanta
Kavita Bouknight
E: press@Quantadt.com

Investors
Jeremy Feffer
E: jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com


