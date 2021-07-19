 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividend

Globe Newswire  
July 19, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

RALEIGH, N.C., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) declared on July 19, 2021, a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share on the company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable August 16, 2021, to shareholders of record July 30, 2021.

ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. First Citizens Bank provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, professionals and the medical community through more than 500 branch offices in 19 states, digital banking, ATMs and telephone banking. For more information, visit First Citizens' website at firstcitizens.com.

Contact: Barbara Thompson
First Citizens BancShares
(919) 716-2716

﻿



Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com