Global Construction Chemicals Market Projected to Surpass $48.9 Million by 2026, Growing at 5.6% CAGR in 2019-2026 Timeframe - Exclusive Report by [Pages-95] by Research Dive

New York, USA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global construction chemicals market has been added by Research Dive to its offerings. As per the report, the global market is expected to garner $48.9 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026. This report in an in-depth study offering meticulous insights into the present situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new market players, shareholders, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

A substantial surge in the development of the healthcare infrastructure and rising applications of activated partial thromboplastin time testing devices in the clinical point-of-care worldwide are driving the global construction chemicals market growth. Additionally, an exponential upsurge in the demand for eco-friendly chemicals owing to the growing preference for green buildings by several government bodies and private organizations is expected to bring in lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years. Nonetheless, stringent environmental regulations against VOC emissions is expected to obstruct the market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the global construction chemicals market into types, application, and region.

Concrete Admixtures Sub-Segment to Grab Leading Share of the Market

The concrete admixtures sub-segment of the types segment is anticipated to hold a leading market share by gathering a revenue of $12.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period. This is mainly owing to the growing demand for concrete in construction projects across the world.

Infrastructure Sub-Segment to Experience Accelerated Growth

The infrastructure sub-segment of the application segment is projected to witness enhanced growth by surpassing a revenue of $12.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period. This is mainly owing to the surging urbanization and growing population worldwide. Also, remarkable growth in middle-class residential buildings and rising initiatives for large construction projects subsidized by the government bodies mainly in emerging economies is boosting the growth of this sub-segment.

Asia-Pacific Region to Lead the Global Market

The report analyzes the global construction chemicals market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region market is projected to dominate the global market by surpassing $11.3 million by 2026, growing with a CAGR of 6.2% in the projected period. This is mainly because of the significant upsurge in the rate of development and the presence of leading companies of the construction chemicals sector in this region.

Major Players in the Market:

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global construction chemicals industry including

Fosroc, Inc. Pidilite Industries Ltd. Sika A.G. BASF SE Dow RPM International Inc. W. R. GRACE & CO. Ashland. MAPEI S.p.A. Arkema SA

and others.

The report also provides some of the latest winning tactics such as strategic moves & developments, business performance, product/service range, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the leading players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in June 2021, JSW Cement, a company focused on innovations in sustainability and technology to offer environment-friendly construction and building solutions, launched a new set of products in the construction chemicals industry including chemicals such as waterproofing compounds, floor hardeners, and ready-mix plaster.

