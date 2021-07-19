Offshore Wind Power Market to Exhibit a CAGR 19.2% by 2026 to Reach a Capacity of 94 GW by 2026

Pune, India, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global offshore wind power market size is anticipated to reach a capacity of approximately 94 GW by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. The growth is primarily attributable to the rising investments in wind power projects. Favorable government policies are also complementing the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in their report titled, "Offshore Wind Power Market, 2019-2026". The market size stood at 23 GW in 2018.

Offshore wind power is one of the most valuable renewable energy sources worldwide. The market has gradually been gaining traction and is expected to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years. The global market comprises countries like U.K., Denmark, Germany, China, and Belgium as the leading territories.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/offshore-wind-power-market-100148

List of Key Players in Offshore Wind Power Market:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Senvion S.A.

Adwen

ABB Ltd.

General Electric

Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co.

Nordex SE

Goldwind

Envision Energy

Suzlon Energy Limited

Hitachi Ltd.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 19.2% 2026 Installed Capacity Projection 94 GW Base Year 2018 Installed Capacity in 2018 23 GW Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Installation, Water Depth, Capacity and Geography Growth Drivers Rising Investments to Augment Market Growth China to Emerge as Global Leader Strategic Collaborations to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities Higher Turbine Capacity to Gain Momentum in the Global Market

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/offshore-wind-power-market-100148

COVID-19 Impact-

The coronavirus pandemic has restrained the growth of many industries and markets, including the offshore wind power market. The pandemic has resulted in a decline in power consumption as many industries remain shut due to lockdowns, curfews, and social distancing norms. The pandemic has delayed projects, and the investments have also declined, inflicting a negative impact on the market. However, favorable government policies regarding wind energy production are expected to attract investments in the upcoming years. The reduction in the cost of wind power is also expected to propel the market growth post-pandemic.

Segmentation-

Based on the installation, the market divides into floating structures and fixed structures. On the basis of water depth, the market bifurcates into above 30m and up to 30m. Based on capacity, the market trifurcates into Above 5MW, 3MW to 5MW, and up to 3MW. Geographically, the market is categorized into prominent countries; U.K., China, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, U.S., Sweden, Netherlands, Vietnam, Spain, South Korea, France, Japan, Ireland, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage-

The report offers quantitative and qualitative insights into the prospected market.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the growth rate and market size.

The report provides information on various segments of the global market, such as water depth, installation, capacity, and geography.

The report also incorporates SWOT Analysis and PESTLE Analysis.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Investments to Augment Market Growth

As the world has limited supplies of non-renewable energy sources, it has become crucial to adopt renewable energy sources. Evolution in energy and power generation through technology has paved new ways for the offshore wind energy industry to grow. Several countries are formulating favorable government rules and regulations that are anticipated to drive the market growth further. Additionally, the installation costs have declined as the efficiency of offshore wind energy units has improved due to advance technology. Increasing investments in the sector will further propel market growth.

However, high maintenance costs are likely to act as a restraint to offshore wind power market growth.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/offshore-wind-power-market-100148

Regional Insights-

China to Emerge as Global Leader

The U.K. currently accounts for holding the lion's share in the global installed offshore wind power market. China is anticipated to emerge as a global leader due to upcoming projects and ongoing construction projects. China had reportedly installed about 40% of the global offshore wind energy in 2018. The trend is likely to surge in the upcoming years, and China will likely hold the highest offshore wind power market share. Countries like India, Japan, Taiwan, U.S., and Vietnam are a few emerging countries in the global market.

Competitive Landscape-

Strategic Collaborations to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

In the highly fragmented landscape of the offshore wind energy industry, key players are focusing on innovating product offerings and introducing products that convey more efficiency and incur low installation and maintenance costs. Major players are adopting collaboration and partnerships in order to strengthen their market position. For instance, Senvion S.A. collaborated with Renexia to install 30 MW offshore wind farms in the Italian Mediterranean Sea in March 2019.

Industry Developments-

July 2019: Vattenfall won a tender to install a zero-subsidy offshore wind farm. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy facilitated turbines of 10 MW rated capacity, producing a total output of 760 MW.

Vattenfall won a tender to install a zero-subsidy offshore wind farm. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy facilitated turbines of 10 MW rated capacity, producing a total output of 760 MW. March 2019: Royal Dutch Shell collaborated with Van Oord and Eneco for two projects based in the Dutch part of the North Sea.

Quick Buy - Offshore Wind Power Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100148

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis Cost Comparison Analysis –By Different Component of Wind Turbine

Global Offshore Wind Power Market Analysis (MW), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installations

Fixed Structure Floating Structure Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Capacity

Up to 3 MW 3 MW to 5 MW Above 5 MW Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Water Depth

Up to 30 m Above 30 m Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

U.S. U.K. Germany France Spain Sweden Denmark Netherlands Ireland 5.5.10. Belgium 5.5.11. China 5.5.12. Japan 5.5.13. South Korea 5.5.14. Vietnam 5.5.15. Rest of the World

U.S. Offshore Wind Power Market Analysis (MW), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installations

Fixed Structure Floating Structure Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Capacity



TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/offshore-wind-power-market-100148

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

District Heating Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Heat Source (Coal, Natural Gas, Renewables, Oil & Petroleum Products, and Others), By Plant Type (Boiler, CHP, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Distributed Control System Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Offshore Support Vessel Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Vessel Type (Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessel (AHTS), Platform Supply Vessels (PSV), Crew Vessel, Others), By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater), By Application (Oil & Gas, Offshore Wind, Patrolling, Research & Surveying, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.

Hydrogen Generation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (On-site and Portable), By Technology (Steam Methane Reforming, Water Electrolysis, Partial Oil Oxidation, and Coal Gasification), By Application (Ammonia Production, Petroleum Refinery, Methanol Production, Transportation, Power Generation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Stationary, Transport, Portable), By End-User (Commercial, Data Centers, Military & Defense, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/offshore-wind-power-market-9120



