SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates UFS, HBMD, ICBK, ADXS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Paper Excellence for $55.50 per share in cash. If you are a Domtar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale F.N.B. Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Howard Bancorp shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.8 shares of FNB common stock for each share of Howard Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Howard Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, County Bancorp shareholders have the right to receive for each share of County common stock, at the election of each holder and subject to proration, either $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock. If you are a County Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Biosight Ltd. Upon completion of the merger, Advaxis's equity holders will own approximately 25% of Advaxis's common stock and the former Biosight equity holders will own approximately 75%, calculated on a fully diluted basis. If you are an Advaxis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

