iQiyi to Hold Second Content Showcase and Industry Panel Discussion With The Justin Poy Agency in North America

iQiyi, (Chinese: 爱奇艺; pinyin: Ài qí yì), the global streaming leader of Asian entertainment, will be holding its second North American Content Showcase on July 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST (10:00 AM PST) to update all North American agencies and clients on the latest streaming programming on iQiyi North America. Following the content showcase, there will be an industry panel discussion on, "Strengthening brands in the Age of Streaming Content". Audiences from all over North America will hear from Justin Poy, President of The Justin Poy Agency — the exclusive ad agency for iQiyi North America in Canada as well as Ariel Tsai from PingPong Digital, a multicultural ad agency in the United States.



"iQiyi presents such a fantastic opportunity for brands in North America that want to reach the Asian market, to align themselves with programming that reinforces their brand's mandate and image. North America, and Canada in particular, has been ripe for a mature Asian media platform — and now it's here", says Justin Poy, President of The Justin Poy Agency.

iQiyi is currently one of the largest online video sites in Asia, with over 115.6 million mobile Daily Average Users who spent 8.4 billion hours per month watching video content on the platform through all devices in 2020. Furthermore, iQiyi is also one of the largest creator of original Asian content, which has won many awards both domestically and internationally. From Story of Yanxi Palace to The Bad Kids, iQiyi constantly takes Asian storytelling to new heights, and will continue to bring premium pan-Asian content that international and regional users will love in the future.

This year's most-anticipated Korean action-adventure mystery thriller Jirisan starring Jun Ji-hyun and Ju Ji-hoon is an iQiyi International original and exclusive K-Drama series. Jirisan is a suspenseful drama that tells the story of climbers in the vast secret land of Jirisan. Its all-star cast also includes Sung Dong-il ( The Cursed ) and Oh Jung-se ( It's Okay to Not Be Okay ), amongst many others.

In the short-running dramas category, iQiyi's "LIGHT ON Theatre", a content library comprised of suspense and crime series, was a huge hit last year and introduced many new users to the international platform. Shows in the content franchise include popular dramas such as Kidnapping Game, The Bad Kids and Sisyphus. The Bad Kids, won the Best Creative Award at last year's Busan International Film Festival. The show was also named by key Hollywood Entertainment Magazine "Variety" one of The Best International TV Series of 2020.

"We don't want to just sell ads on our platform, but rather, offer an opportunity for advertisers to uniquely integrate their brands with our wide range of superb content. We think iQiyi offers our partners in North America a branding opportunity that no other Asian media can offer", affirms Leo Geng Senior Vice President of iQiyi.



JPA has implemented a dedicated team to handle iQiyi sales in Canada. It is offering customized packages as well as sponsorships for exciting popular exclusive iQIYI content.

The Justin Poy Agency (JPA), a div. of JUSTIN POY MEDIA INC. is an award-winning Toronto based advertising agency established in 1993. The Agency specializes in multicultural advertising and has full in-house production capabilities including multilingual copywriting, video production and post-production facilities, and a full creative team onsite for some of the fastest turnaround times in the industry. JPA is now working as exclusive media representative for IQIYI North America in Canada.

iQiyi International Headquartered in Singapore, iQIYI International is an on-demand video streaming service providing beloved pan-Asian entertainment to international viewers. Offering both ad-supported and VIP subscription services, iQIYI International delivers premium drama series, movies, variety shows, and anime; with local languages and subtitles; powered by cutting-edge technology. iQIYI International is owned by iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).



