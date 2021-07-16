Esusu Raises $10 Million in Series A Funding Led By Motley Fool Ventures with Investment from Serena Williams' Serena Ventures

HARLEM, N.Y., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esusu , the leading financial technology company for rent reporting and data solutions for credit building, raised $10 million in Series A funding led by Motley Fool Ventures. World-class athlete, businesswoman, and philanthropist Serena Williams, through Serena Ventures, joined the round along with The Equity Alliance, Predictive VC, and notably angel investors. Previous seed round investors Concrete Rose Capital, Impact America Fund, Global Impact Fund, Next Play Ventures, and Zeal Capital Partners also participated, bringing Esusu's total funding raised to $14 million to date.



"Esusu is an excellent example of an innovative fintech company leveraging technology to deliver scalable and much-needed financial solutions for underserved populations," said Ollen Douglass, Managing Director of Motley Fool Ventures. "From reliable rent reporting to zero-interest housing stability funds, their inclusive credit–building offerings can unlock access to credit for low-to-medium income households across the country."

Over 45 million Americans do not have credit scores. Esusu's rent reporting capabilities solve for this by capturing and reporting rental payments to the largest credit bureaus: Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian. This allows renters to establish and build credit while helping property owners increase net operating income, lower evictions, and fill more vacancies. Esusu also provides zero-interest Housing Stability Fund to help renters facing financial hardship avoid eviction.

"Esusu is really focused on credit building and creating pathways to financial inclusion for not only working families but for individuals as well," said Serena Williams, Founder of Serena Ventures. "Their services also make rent reporting seamless – finally giving renters credit for what often is their largest expense every month. Last year, of course, was the COVID-19 pandemic. It created an unemployment and housing crisis that left many renters struggling to make their rental payments on time, and they were often facing eviction. We saw Esusu respond immediately with rent relief efforts – creating zero-interest housing stability loans to address this problem head-on."

Introduced in the Spring of 2020, Esusu's zero-interest housing stability fund saw an increase in demand due to the rise in unemployment, evictions, and a decline in financial stability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With over $70 billion in outstanding rental payments, Esusu's zero-interest rent relief efforts kept families in their homes, while also empowering them with the benefits of rent-reporting and credit building.

"We invested in Esusu's mission and have a strong conviction in the potential of this space," said Serena Williams. "The tech-enabled model really creates win-win situations for stakeholders from renters to landlords. Our significant investment in Esusu will help the company scale and unlock more financial opportunity for people."

Today, Esusu is available in 2 million homes representing over $2.4 billion in Gross Lease Value nationwide. Esusu works with 30% of the largest landlords on the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) list. Partners include Goldman Sachs, Related Companies, Winn Residential, Camden Property Trust, L+M Development Partners, and more. This year, Esusu was recognized as one of the most innovative companies by Forbes, landing on the annual Fintech 50 List with Stripe, Robinhood, and others.

"At Esusu, our fundamental belief is that where you come from, the color of your skin, or your financial identity shouldn't determine where you end up in life,'' said Abbey Wemimo and Samir Goel, Co-CEOs of Esusu. "Over the past year, Esusu has experienced monumental growth spurred by industry adoption, regulatory tailwinds, and partnerships with the largest property owners and operators in the country. This Series A financing enables Esusu to double down on growth through product innovation, top talent recruitment, and building the most comprehensive financial health platform in the market for low to medium-income families."

About Esusu

Esusu is the leading financial technology platform that leverages data solutions to empower tenants and improve property performance. Esusu's rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. This allows tenants to build and establish their credit scores while helping property owners increase revenue, lower evictions, and fill vacancies powered by differentiated data and insights. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over two million rental units across all 50 states in the US. Learn more at www.esusurent.com and follow us on Facebook @myesusu and on Twitter @getesusu.

Contact

Chanel Cathey

Esusu / CJC Insights, LLC

chanel@cjcinsights.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dbb2846-7651-4396-b6b4-7911e958cccd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a691740-a8b2-4022-a9c1-101521763e16



