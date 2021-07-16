Staten Island, NY, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No joke here!

A piece of "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" memorabilia is making a difference for America's heroes.

Brian "Q" Quinn's (The Tenderloins) legendary blue 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria from "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" sold for $18,000 in a Charitybuzz auction to benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

A zoom call with "Q" sold for $4,250, bringing the auction total to over $22,000.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors U.S. military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for the country.

Tunnel to Towers provides mortgage-free smart homes to the nation's catastrophically injured veterans and pays off the mortgages on the homes of America's fallen first responders and Gold Star families with young children.

"I want to thank Brian for donating his car and his time to support Tunnel to Towers. As a former FDNY firefighter he knows the risks first responders face everyday and we thank him for his continued support of those who risk their lives for us," said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

View the autographed Crown Victoria HERE.

For more on Tunnel to Towers go to T2T.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation



The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation's first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

