Proactive news headlines including 9Spokes International, Brookside Energy, PNX Metals and Sipa Resources
Sydney, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- 9Spokes International Ltd (ASX:9SP) has launched into the 2022 financial year after a fiscal period that targeted key business partnerships. Click here
- Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) continues to advance operations across its SWISH Area of Interest (AOI), a key oil and gas prospect within Oklahoma's world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here
- PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has begun a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program of up to 2,000 metres at Glencoe gold deposit within the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory. Click here
- Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) (FRA:SPO) has been granted the first two Warralong Project tenements in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, marking a big step forward and paving the way for drill permitting to begin immediately. Click here
- Kin Mining NL's (ASX:KIN) Cardinia Hill deposit within the flagship Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) continues to grow, with further strong gold assays released ahead of a resource upgrade. Click here
- Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS) (OTC:VTMLF) and Chalice Mining (ASX:CHN) recently defined new EM anomalies at the ‘Julimar lookalike' magnetic feature of the Thor target within Venture's South West Nickel-Copper-PGE Project south of Perth in Western Australia. Click here
- Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) (FRA:N6D) has appointed two new non-executive directors to its board reflecting the completion of debt and companion equity funding for the construction of the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine in Tanzania. Click here
- Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has received strong validation of its exploration strategy and project strength by gaining a new substantial holder in Canadian investor Dundee Corporation. Click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
- Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
- We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
- We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
- Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
- We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com