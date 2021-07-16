 Skip to main content

Proactive news headlines including 9Spokes International, Brookside Energy, PNX Metals and Sipa Resources

Globe Newswire  
July 16, 2021 2:58am   Comments
Sydney, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • 9Spokes International Ltd (ASX:9SP) has launched into the 2022 financial year after a fiscal period that targeted key business partnerships. Click here
  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) continues to advance operations across its SWISH Area of Interest (AOI), a key oil and gas prospect within Oklahoma's world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here
  • PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has begun a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program of up to 2,000 metres at Glencoe gold deposit within the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory. Click here
  • Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) (FRA:SPO) has been granted the first two Warralong Project tenements in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, marking a big step forward and paving the way for drill permitting to begin immediately. Click here
  • Kin Mining NL's (ASX:KIN) Cardinia Hill deposit within the flagship Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) continues to grow, with further strong gold assays released ahead of a resource upgrade. Click here
  • Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS) (OTC:VTMLF) and Chalice Mining (ASX:CHN) recently defined new EM anomalies at the ‘Julimar lookalike' magnetic feature of the Thor target within Venture's South West Nickel-Copper-PGE Project south of Perth in Western Australia. Click here
  • Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) (FRA:N6D) has appointed two new non-executive directors to its board reflecting the completion of debt and companion equity funding for the construction of the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine in Tanzania. Click here
  • Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has received strong validation of its exploration strategy and project strength by gaining a new substantial holder in Canadian investor Dundee Corporation. Click here

