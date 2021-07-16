Global Smart Washing Machine Market and Dishwashing Machine Market Size-Share, Product Overview, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Scope, Applications, and Demand Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research Biz

Pune, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Washing Machine Market 2021-2027: In 2020, the global Smart Washing Machine market size was USD 12610 million and it is expected to reach USD 33040 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 13.7% during 2021-2027.

About Smart Washing Machine Market:

Smart Washing Machine is one kind of washing machine of highly automotive. Compared to the traditional machine, this kind of machine can sense the quality and weight for clothing, judge water level and time, times of washing. It built-in almost four sensors, insuring that water level as clothing quantity, precisely controlling and washing smartly.

Global Smart Washing Machine key players include LG, Whirlpool, Samsung, Hitachi, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 25%.

China is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Japan, and US, both have a share over 30 percent.

In terms of product, Top Loader Smart Washing Machine is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Front Loader Smart Washing Machine, followed by Inclined Loader Smart Washing Machine.

The Major Players in the Smart Washing Machine Market include:

LG

Whirlpool

Samsung

GE Appliances

Hitachi

Bosch

Panasonic

Electrolux

Fisher&Paykel

Toshiba

Haier

Little Swan (Midea)

Whirlpool China

Midea

Qishuai

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Front Loader Smart Washing Machine

Inclined Loader Smart Washing Machine

Top Loader Smart Washing Machine

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Home Use

Offices

Hotels

Other places

Part 2: Global Dishwashing Machine Market 2021-2027:﻿

Global Dishwashing Machine Market Segmentation:

The Major Players in the Dishwashing Machine Market include: The research covers the current Dishwashing Machine market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Bosch

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Haier

Panasonic

LG

Arcelik

Samsung

Rinnai

Midea Group

Miele

Amica

Kenmore

Galanz

Middleby

Smeg

Vatti

Hangzhou Robam Appliances

KUCHT

Bertazzoni

On the basis of product type: Built-in Dishwasher, Freestanding Dishwasher



On the basis of the end users/applications: Online, Offline

