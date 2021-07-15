GP STRATEGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of GPX and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's proposed merger with Learning Technologies Group (LSE: LTG.L).



On July 15, 2021, GP Strategies announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Learning Technologies Group in a deal valued at $394 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, GP Strategies stockholders will receive $20.85 in cash for each share of GP Strategies common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that GP Strategies' board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for GP Strategies' stockholders.

