SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a global leader in media intelligence, is proud to announce that it is the recipient of two Comparably Awards for "Best Career Growth" and "Best CEOs for Women."



Meltwater ranks number #20 for "Best Career Growth" alongside companies such as Zoom, Peloton and Hubspot, based on data compiled from 10 million employee ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The award takes into account employee ratings and testimonials on their professional development opportunities at Meltwater. In addition, Meltwater CEO John Box ranked # 32 for Comparably's "Best CEOs for Women" which represents the top-ranked CEOs, as rated by female employees.

Since its founding in 2001, Meltwater has made employee growth and development a key focus across the company by promoting employees from within, developing a best-in-class sales training program, and investing in learning and development across the business. Many of Meltwater's senior leaders, including CEO John Box, are testaments to the company's focus on career growth, having joined in entry-level roles and risen through the ranks to leadership. Employee testimonials and online reviews regularly cite personal and professional development, mentorship and training from senior leaders, and opportunities for rapid career progression as the ways that Meltwater invests in employee development.

Supporting female employees is also a particular focus for Meltwater, especially in a year where women have been disproportionately affected by the effects of the pandemic on the workforce. Meltwater has continued its focus on developing female leaders, promoting work-life balance and creating an equitable and inclusive work environment.

Globally, women make up 50% of Meltwater's workforce and represent 38% of leadership, numbers that are well above the average among tech companies. CEO John Box and the Meltwater executive team are committed to continuing to make strides to increase diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of the business. Meltwater also won the Comparably "Best Companies for Women" award in Q4 2020 and ranked in the top 15% of companies in the US, in terms of female employees' experience at an organization across multiple dimensions.

John Box, CEO of Meltwater, said: "We're thrilled to be named one of the Best Companies for Career Growth, as recognized by our incredible employees around the world. At Meltwater, our goal is to give our employees the tools they need to grow, develop and feel fulfilled by their work. In the past year, we've reaffirmed our commitment to creating a workplace where all employees can fully contribute to the company's success. Ensuring that we have gender diversity in all levels of the business will make our culture, products and business better, and I appreciate that our employees recognize our continued efforts in this area."

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Rankings were determined based on a combination of questions in 20 core culture metrics, from compensation and career growth to leadership and work-life balance—providing a comprehensive look at what it's really like to work at Meltwater.

Meltwater was also named a "Best Company for Happiness" and "Best Company for Global Culture" by Comparably in the past year. The team is actively recruiting in a variety of exciting roles around the world to continue to grow and expand the team. To learn more about the open opportunities, please visit the Meltwater careers website, or visit our Comparably page here.

About Meltwater

Meltwater was founded in 2001 as the world's first online media monitoring company. Today, we are a global leader in media intelligence and social analytics, helping to bridge the gap between Public Relations, Communications and Marketing departments with an intuitive, all-in-one solution powered by AI-driven insights. Over 30,000 of the world's most respected brands rely on Meltwater to help inform their strategic decision-making, and with over 55 offices across six continents, Meltwater is a truly global partner. We are also proud to support the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), a pan-African entrepreneurial program & incubator, fostering the next generation of African tech talent. Learn more at meltwater.com.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

Media Contact:

Kelly Costello

Communications Manager

kelly.costello@meltwater.com



