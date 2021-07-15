Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Eastern Time ("ET"). The Company will then host a conference call to review the results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 am ET. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the telephone numbers listed below. The call will also be webcast and available on the Company's website at www.kl.gold .



Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 10:00 am ET

Conference ID: 6293338

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 968-2183

International Callers: +1 2363892444

Webcast url: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3196800/3D2E4464C5F55E8300376F2B49A53D32

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 – 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website www.kl.gold.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Anthony Makuch, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Phone: +1 416-840-7884

E-mail: tmakuch@kl.gold

Mark Utting, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 416-840-7884

E-mail: mutting@kl.gold







