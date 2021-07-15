LeMaitre Will Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on July 29, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021, after the market close. The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM ET the same day to discuss the results, business highlights, and company outlook.



Access to the live call is available by dialing 844-239-5284 (+1-512-961-6497 for international callers), passcode 1899078. The call can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

