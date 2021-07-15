 Skip to main content

Sun Country Airlines Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Date

Globe Newswire  
July 15, 2021 3:30pm   Comments
MINNEAPOLIS, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) today announced that it will hold its second quarter 2021 earnings call on July 29, 2021 at 8:30a.m. eastern time.  

To access the live call and subsequent replay, interested investors and other parties can log on to the Sun Country investor relations website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. They may also access the call by dialing 1-(833)-458-0947 (US toll free) or 1 (914)-987-7750 (US toll).

About Sun Country 
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ("VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/.

Investor Relations
Chris Allen
651-681-4810
IR@suncountry.com


