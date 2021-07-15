Ivy.ai Announces AI Chatbot Support to Streamline Name, Image and Likeness Policies

Boulder, CO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivy.ai can streamline resources and policies related to name, image and likeness through its chatbot to provide a seamless experience for student-athletes. This solution will allow athletic departments to dramatically reduce inbound inquiries while answering inquiries related to compliance, financial aid impact, how-to documents and best practice training videos.

"Athletic departments at colleges and universities are overwhelmed by the challenges posed by the name, image and likeness legislation," said Mary Frances Coryell, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Partnership. "Ivy.ai is uniquely positioned in the market to help institutions connect their student-athletes with policies and information related to NIL such as state laws, restrictions and relevant contacts. Our chatbot can digest all relevant policy information and provide answers to student-athletes at any time on any device. We expect the NIL market to move quickly, and student-athletes expect answers on their terms, rather than exclusively during work hours."

Ivy.ai allows institutions to condense information in a way that is easily accessible and eliminates the need for student-athletes to read complicated manuals. Institutions can also engage with student-athletes via a real-time feedback loop to see which topics truly matter and what needs further clarification. This allows administrators to be proactive and provide a competitive edge in recruiting.

Primary use cases for the chatbot include:

Answering commonly asked questions related to name, image and likeness

Communicate policies such as state laws, restrictions and compliance regulations

Provide contact information for various advisors and agencies

Connect training materials for athletes to improve their branding

Engage in two-way reactive and proactive communication to keep policies student-centric

Institutions can request a demo of Ivy to see how it can assist with communication related to name, image and likeness at go.ivy.ai/name-image-likeness. Chatbots from Ivy.ai modernize communications for athletic departments at higher education institutions, enabling schools to scale communication surrounding NIL policies without the prohibitive costs of third-party consultants or hiring additional staff. The NIL chatbot will answer commonly asked questions related to name, image and likeness questions or leverage Live Chat to address topics not supported by the bot.

About Ivy.ai

Ivy.ai is the leading provider of conversational, artificially intelligent chatbots for higher education. Ivy.ai's rich feature set expands student access, reduces staff workload, and increases operational efficiency by providing 24/7, omni-channel information access. Ivy.ai deploys state of the art technology, like natural language processing (NLP), to elevate the learning experience and empower academic achievement. Clients receive many AI-powered features such as Live Chat, Messaging, Integrations, Analytics, and more. With Ivy.ai, you can reach students anytime anywhere, offer better support and information, eliminate student runaround, and boost recruitment, retention, and engagement.





