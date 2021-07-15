InvestorBrandNetwork Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with BAND Royalty Co-Founder Noble Drakoln

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Noble Drakoln, Co-Founder of BAND Royalty, the leading innovator of music-focused NFTs, recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.



The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE.

During the interview Drakoln discussed beginning his entrepreneurial journey at a young age, how he built a career in finance before he went to college and how successful people learn to deal with failure and loss.

"We all have varying degrees of success at different times. People kind of see you at the moment and don't know anything about your past. We have this project, BAND Royalty, that we've started, but I was a commodities and futures broker, a hedge fund operator for almost six years," Drakoln said. "I graduated high school early and me and a couple of buddies decided to buy our first business, a coffee house. That's where I learned how to write a business plan, how to pitch investors and the like. We found the money to buy the coffee house, but unfortunately the deal didn't go through. That taught me a lot."

"We couldn't buy a coffee house, so I started working at a local coffee house, and I ran into a guy who was a gold dealer. I became an assistant to him. I started learning about gold, and, at age 19, I was a Series 3 commodities broker," he said. "The first six months were a huge struggle, because I didn't know how to sell. But by the second half of that year, I was making $150,000 a year as a broker. That's when I realized the power of sales. I ended up getting my degree in finance, but I got it because of optics. Your parents still want to see you get your college degree. But it didn't change anything for me."

"At the end of the day, I've had more failures than successes. What life has taught me is to forget those failures as soon as possible, and to pivot as quickly as possible," Drakoln said. "Don't get caught up psychologically or emotionally in whatever it was, because the moment you do, then you can't see your pathway to success. You have to really understand that failure and loss are just part of the game."

Throughout the interview, Drakoln discusses his background and experience in developing and offering non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the relationship between NFTs and blockchain technology and how BAND Royalty has created NFTs linked to the creative space.

Learn more by viewing the full interview on Gamechangers LIVE.

About BAND Royalty

BAND Royalty lets music lovers and fans take their enjoyment of music to the next level by offering blockchain-secured BAND NFTs that enable holders to earn crypto from some of the world's most popular songs. This unique opportunity allows individuals to share in income streams each time a song in the BAND music catalog is performed. The name BAND is derived from the initials of its co-founders, blockchain experts Barnaby Andersun ("BA") + Noble Drakoln ("ND"). To learn more about BAND Royalty and to sign up for NFT collection release drops, visit www.BANDRoyalty.com

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN") consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWIre to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



