GP STRATEGIES MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GP Strategies Corporation is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GPX

Globe Newswire  
July 15, 2021 1:24pm   Comments
NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) to Learning Technologies Group for $20.85 per share in cash is fair to GP Strategies shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages GP Strategies shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether GP Strategies and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for GP Strategies shareholders; (2) determine whether Learning Technologies is underpaying for GP Strategies; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for GP Strategies shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of GP Strategies shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com


