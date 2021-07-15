 Skip to main content

Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 3rd Quarter 2021 Results

Globe Newswire  
July 15, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2021 third quarter results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 17h30 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-888-400-2425. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-770-2030, access code 9031006#. This recording will be available until August 11, 2021.

For further information

Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Tel./Tél.: (514) 940-4350
www.lanticrogers.com


