Reading Plus to Lead Session on Igniting Reading Gains in Middle and High School Students at the 2021 National Principals Conference

WINOOSKI, Vt., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, an evidence-based online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students' reading proficiency, today announced its presentation of "Building Lifelong Readers in Secondary School: How Schools Navigate Literacy Challenges to Raise Reading Achievement" at the virtual 2021 National Principals Conference. Reading Plus Chief Research Officer Janine Walker Caffrey and Community Manager La'Keisha Ciprian will lead the session, happening on July 15 at 2:20 p.m. ET.



"When people think of reading development, elementary-aged students often come to mind. However, secondary school educators face unique obstacles with literacy instruction," said Walker Caffrey. "In a recent Reading Plus survey of middle and high school principals, a majority—over 60%—revealed that students reading significantly below grade level is their greatest challenge with reading development. It's crucial for administrators to know that there are methods available to foster growth and engagement for all readers, no matter their current skill level."

The 45-minute presentation will explore:

Factors that can impact literacy development in middle and high schoolers

Best practices for helping students achieve significant reading gains

Strategies to support students in becoming more engaged, confident readers

Success stories from school administrators

"Principals are integral decision makers for their schools," said Ciprian. "It's important to have this conversation with them so they know how to best support their teachers as they inspire middle and high school students in their journey to becoming lifelong readers," said Ciprian.

With more than 2,500 engaging and diverse selections in its content library, Reading Plus improves reading proficiency by 2.5 grade levels in a single school year. It is an adaptive literacy tool designed to support teachers with differentiated instruction for all students, including Tiers 1-3 and multilingual learners. Reading Plus is used by over 1 million students and develops fluency, comprehension, vocabulary, and motivation.

The 2021 National Principals Conference , a virtual event hosted by the National Association of Secondary School Principals, takes place from July 14-16, 2021.

ABOUT READING PLUS

