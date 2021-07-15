Limestone to Host 2021 Corporate Update Webcast on July 20th

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone® Boat Company Limited ("Limestone" or "the Company") (TSXV:BOAT), announces that it will host a webcast and conference call with management discussion and Q&A on Tuesday, July 20th at 4:15 p.m. ET.



Limestone CEO Scott Hanson will provide an update on the Company's production outlook tied to its acquisition of the Ebbtide manufacturing facility through the end of this year into 2022. Mr. Hanson will also discuss the Limestone/Vision Marine EV partnership and offer insight into the Company's 2021/ 2022 strategy and growth initiatives. Mr. Hanson and Donald Page, CFO, will be conducting a question-and-answer session following the update.

Investors and interested parties can join the webcast by visiting the following link:

https://meetingconnectsales.adobeconnect.com/ Limestone Boats

Conference Call Dial-In Numbers Local – Toronto (+1) 416-764-8658 Toll Free – North America (+1) 888-886-7786 Conference ID 66627439

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and phone number.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after 6:15 p.m. ET on July 20th until Monday, September 20th, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Alternatively, interested parties can access the recording in the Company website's Investor Relations section.

Telephone Replay Numbers: Toronto (+1) 416-764-8691 English Montreal (+1) 438-798-3291 Français Toll Free – North America (+1) 877-674-6060 English

Playback Passcode: 627439 #



About The Limestone® Boat Company Limited

Limestone® has a 35-year history as a heritage brand renowned for its timeless design, big water performance, quality manufacturing and durability. The Limestone Boat Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol BOAT. Headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario and manufacturing in White Bluff, Tennessee, Limestone boasts a 145,000 sq. ft facility with a large, skilled labor force and dealer partners throughout the United States and the Canadian Great Lakes Region. The Limestone® Boat Company Limited is the builder of Limestone®, Aquasport and Boca Bay brands.

For more information, contact:

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

800-720-2395

bill@limestoneboats.com

Website: www.limestoneboats.com

