Prometheus Biosciences to Host Virtual R&D Day for Investors on July 28, 2021

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, starting first with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), today announced it will host its virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The program will showcase development of Prometheus' lead candidate, PRA023, focusing on the Phase 2 trial design in Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease.



In addition to presentations by Prometheus' senior management team, the R&D Day will feature talks and panel discussions from renowned key opinion leaders including:

Tachi Yamada, MD, KBE: Venture Partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners, former President of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and former head of R&D at Takeda & GSK, Chairman of the Board at Prometheus Biosciences

Fred Hassan: Director at Warburg Pincus, LLC, former CEO of Schering-Plough and former director at Amgen

Brian Feagan, MD: gastroenterologist, epidemiologist and Senior Scientific Director at Alimentiv

Dermot McGovern, MD, PhD: Director of Translational Medicine at the Inflammatory Bowel and Immunobiology Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai

Umer Raffat: Senior Managing Director at Evercore ISI

William Sandborn, MD: Professor of Medicine at the University of California San Diego, Chairman of Prometheus Biosciences Scientific Advisory Board

Stephan Targan, MD: Director of Inflammatory Bowel and Immunobiology Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai



The agenda for the Prometheus R&D Day is as follows:

Introduction from the CEO

Welcome and Perspectives: Mark McKenna, President & CEO of Prometheus Biosciences



The Science of TL1A in IBD

TL1A Discovery: Stephan Targan, MD

Mechanism of Action for PRA023: Olivier Laurent, PhD, CTO of Prometheus Biosciences

Genetic Associations of TL1A: Dermot McGovern, MD, PhD

Companion Diagnostic for PRA023: Laurens Kruidenier, PhD, CSO of Prometheus Biosciences

PRA023 in IBD

Unmet Need and Implication of Precision Approach in IBD: William Sandborn, MD

IBD Study Designs in Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease: Brian Feagan, MD

PRA023 Phase 2 Trial in Ulcerative Colitis and Phase 2a in Crohn's Disease: Allison Luo, MD, CMO of Prometheus Biosciences



Closing Remarks and Panel Discussion

Prometheus' Upcoming Milestones and Vision for Future Growth: Mark McKenna, President & CEO of Prometheus Biosciences

Panel Discussion: Umer Raffat as Moderator, Senior Managing Director at Evercore

Tachi Yamada, MD, KBE

Fred Hassan

William Sandborn, MD Allison Luo, MD

Brian Feagan, MD

Dermot McGovern, MD, PhD

Registration for the event as well as a live and archived webcast of the R&D Day will be available in the Events section of the Prometheus Biosciences website.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment and diagnosis of immune-mediated diseases, starting first with IBD. The Company's precision medicine platform, Prometheus360TM, combines proprietary bioinformatics discovery methods with one of the world's largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets. Prometheus is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Forward Looking Statements

Prometheus cautions readers that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding: the timing of commencement of Prometheus' Phase 2 clinical trial in Ulcerative Colitis and its Phase 2a clinical trial in Crohn's Disease; Prometheus' Enroll360 program and the company's ability to accelerate enrollment in its planned and other future clinical trials; and the timing of Prometheus obtaining the final study results from its Phase 1a clinical trial of PRA023. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Prometheus that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: Prometheus' approach to the discovery and development of precision medicines based on Prometheus360 is unproven; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials and preclinical studies; Prometheus' dependence on third parties in connection with product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing; Prometheus' ability to develop companion diagnostics for our therapeutic product candidates; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; the results of preclinical studies and early clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results; Prometheus may not realize any benefits from our current and any future collaborations; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; Prometheus' ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates and maintain our rights under intellectual property licenses; Prometheus' ability to maintain undisrupted business operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including delaying or otherwise disrupting its clinical trials, manufacturing and supply chain; and other risks described in the company's prior press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Prometheus' most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Prometheus undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investors:

Noel Kurdi

VP Investor Relations and Communications

(646) 241-4400

nkurdi@prometheusbiosciences.com

Media:

Juniper Point

Amy Conrad

(858) 914-1962

media@prometheusbiosciences.com



