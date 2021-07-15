 Skip to main content

Corsair Pharma, Inc. to Present at LifeSci Partners Annual Private Company Summer Symposium

Globe Newswire  
July 15, 2021 8:00am   Comments
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Pharma, Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company developing a transdermal treprostinil prodrug, today announced it will present at the LifeSci Partners Private Company Summer Symposium, to be held virtually July 21-23, 2021. Garrett Vygantas, Chief Business Officer of Corsair, will present an update on Corsair's lead product candidate, a prodrug of treprostinil delivered on a proprietary transdermal patch to treat Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). Corsair is scheduled to present Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 2:30 pm Eastern Time. To register for the event, click here.

Corsair's transdermal patch is intended to provide continuous and consistent blood levels of treprostinil comparable to an infusion pump by delivering an inactive prodrug of treprostinil, which crosses the skin, enters the blood, and converts rapidly to treprostinil in the liver. Via this route of administration, a treprostinil prodrug patch has the potential to provide the efficacy and fast titration of parenteral, the convenience of oral, and a more favorable side effect profile than currently available alternatives. Corsair is also exploring expansion opportunities into other forms of pulmonary hypertension. They have a strategic partnership with United Therapeutics, the market leader in PAH therapies.

About Corsair Pharma
Corsair Pharma, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company operating as a portfolio company of Velocity Pharmaceutical Development, LLC and is focused on the development of novel prodrugs of treprostinil to treat patients with PAH using a once-daily transdermal patch.

Company Contact:

Garrett Vygantas
Chief Business Officer
Garrett@corsairpharma.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Bruce Mackle
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com


