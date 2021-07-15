Teleflex Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Information

WAYNE, Pa., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results and provide an operational update at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021.



To register for the conference call and receive dial-in information, please use the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5188749. The call can also be accessed through a live audio webcast on the company's website teleflex.com .

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 am Eastern Time on July 29, 2021 either on the Teleflex website or by telephone. The call can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 (U.S./Canada) or 416-621-4642 (International). The confirmation code is 5188749.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com .

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

