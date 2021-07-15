Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Report

Pune, India, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Nanopharmaceuticals Market size is expected to gain momentum due to developing effective therapeutics for pharmaceutical companies during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, "Nanopharmaceuticals Market, 2021-2028." The major developments in nanotechnology for pharmaceuticals and the rising prevalence of various diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, infectious diseases, oncological diseases, orthopaedic diseases, and others are the primary factors.

For instance, in September 2020, Tottenham Acquisition Limited announced a merger agreement with Clene Nanomedicine, a biopharmaceutical company developing a potential therapeutic nanocatalyst for treating neurodegenerative diseases as well as nanotechnology-based microbial infection therapy.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/nanopharmaceuticals-market-101873





List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Nanopharmaceuticals:

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co.

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson Services

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Diseases to Stimulate Growth

The increasing prevalence of cancer and neurological diseases is expected to boost the global nanopharmaceuticals market growth during the forecast period. It is used to treat a variety of ailments, including cancer, neurological disorders, and others. The global market is predicted to grow throughout the forecast period, owing to an increasing prevalence of neurological illnesses such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. According to the WHO (World Health Organization) estimates, the burden of chronic diseases is expected to increase by 57.0 percent by 2020 compared to 2001. Developing countries would be particularly affected, as they account for 60.0 percent of the worldwide burden of chronic diseases.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/nanopharmaceuticals-market-101873





COVID-19 Impact-

Cumulative Impact of Covid-19 on Market Growth

COVID-19 is an unprecedented global public health crisis that impacted practically every business, and its long-term repercussions are expected to influence the industry growth during the forecast period. Due to a drop in consumer spending and business closures, the economic growth slowed due to the severe outbreak of COVID-19. As the coronavirus pandemic expanded across the countries, it harmed productivity in a variety of industries and practically every area of the supply chain. It is anticipated to increase personal healthcare spending, which will drive market demand in the coming years.

Segments-

By type, the market for nanopharmaceuticals is segmented into liposomes, polymeric micelles, solid lipid nanoparticles, microemulsion, nanoemulsion, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into cancer, autoimmune disorder, inflammation, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Quick Buy - Nanopharmaceuticals Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101873





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Presence of Major Payers in North America to Promote the Growth

North America is expected to hold the largest global nanopharmaceuticals market share during the forecast period. The competition in the industry is fierce due to the huge number of companies. To build a presence in the industry, these players are employing various techniques and advances and increasing research and development activities in the application of nanotechnology in medicines. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases according to a factsheet published by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6 out of 10 persons in the United States are diagnosed with chronic diseases, and 4 out of 10 adults have two chronic diseases.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant position in the market. The market's expansion is being aided by rising expenditure by both public and private companies in healthcare infrastructure development and nanopharmaceuticals medication R&D in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players to Focus on Partnership to Strengthen their Market position

The report on the nanopharmaceuticals competition section, prominent companies in the market are profiled based on their market share, product offers, and different product marketing tactics. The market is quite fragmented. Companies in the industry concentrate on certain types and applications. The big companies are continually concentrating on research and development for product innovation and capacity expansion, and relationships with local or regional distributors and manufacturers.

Industry Development-

February 2019: Nanogen labs, Inc., a nano-emulsion firm, has launched nanoE to improve cannabis water compatibility and bioavailability.





Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation

By Type

• Liposomes

• Polymeric Micelles

• Solid Lipid Nanoparticles

• Microemulsion

• Nanoemulsion

• Others

By Application

• Cancer

• Autoimmune Disorders

• Inflammation

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/nanopharmaceuticals-market-101873





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



