Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) ("Oatly").



Oatly is an oatmilk company that provides alternatives to dairy products. Oatly was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021.

On July 14, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC ("Spruce Point"), issued a detailed report entitled "Sour on an Oat-Lier Investment." In the report, Spruce Point accused Oatly of improper accounting practices and greenwashing and alleged that Oatly has overstated both its revenue and margins to investors. The report also takes issue with Oatly's commitment to ESG practices, arguing that "Oatly doesn't practice what it preaches in terms of good Environmental, Social, and Governance practices."

On July 14, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC ("Spruce Point"), issued a detailed report entitled "Sour on an Oat-Lier Investment." In the report, Spruce Point accused Oatly of improper accounting practices and greenwashing and alleged that Oatly has overstated both its revenue and margins to investors. The report also takes issue with Oatly's commitment to ESG practices, arguing that "Oatly doesn't practice what it preaches in terms of good Environmental, Social, and Governance practices."

