Sight Sciences Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc., a growth-stage medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises that target the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. All shares of common stock are being offered by Sight Sciences for total gross proceeds of $240 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, Sight Sciences has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Sight Sciences's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SGHT." The offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup and Piper Sandler are also acting as book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the shares being sold in this offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and declared effective. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, via telephone at +1 (866) 718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com or from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at 1-800-294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used herein, words including "anticipate," "being," "will," "plan," "may," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Sight Sciences's current expectations and various assumptions. Sight Sciences believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Sight Sciences may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its registration statements on Form S-1, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While Sight Sciences may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Sight Sciences's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

